Reviewing Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK)’s and Iconix Brand Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON)’s results

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) and Iconix Brand Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) are two firms in the Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deckers Outdoor Corporation 147 2.57 N/A 8.74 16.39 Iconix Brand Group Inc. 2 0.05 N/A -15.43 0.00

Demonstrates Deckers Outdoor Corporation and Iconix Brand Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Deckers Outdoor Corporation and Iconix Brand Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deckers Outdoor Corporation 0.00% 28.2% 18.6% Iconix Brand Group Inc. 0.00% 98.9% -14.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.77 shows that Deckers Outdoor Corporation is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Iconix Brand Group Inc. is 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.33 beta.

Liquidity

Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Iconix Brand Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Iconix Brand Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Deckers Outdoor Corporation and Iconix Brand Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deckers Outdoor Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Iconix Brand Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -5.95% and an $167.33 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Deckers Outdoor Corporation and Iconix Brand Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.8% and 9.9%. Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.6% of Iconix Brand Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deckers Outdoor Corporation -4.9% -6.04% -0.38% 6.81% 44.77% 11.95% Iconix Brand Group Inc. -26.11% -24.18% -37.97% -31.76% -82.83% 38.92%

For the past year Deckers Outdoor Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Iconix Brand Group Inc.

Summary

Deckers Outdoor Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Iconix Brand Group Inc.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and sidewalk surfers shoe, and yoga mat and beer cozy sandal collections under the Sanuk brand name. The company also provides running footwear under the Hoka brand name; and fashion casual footwear using sheepskin and other plush materials under the Koolaburra brand. It sells its products through department stores, domestic independent action sports retailers, outdoor retailers, specialty footwear retailers, and larger national retail chains, as well as online retailers such as Amazon and Zappos.com. The company also sells its products directly to end-user consumers through its retail stores and E-commerce Websites, as well as distributes its products through distributors and retailers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, Australis, Latin America, and internationally. As of March 31, 2016, it had 160 retail stores, including 96 concept stores and 64 outlet stores worldwide. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc., a brand management company, owns, licenses, and markets a portfolio of consumer brands across the womenÂ’s, menÂ’s, entertainment, and home industries in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s brand portfolio includes Candie's, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, Mossimo, London Fog, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/ Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Strawberry Shortcake, and Artful Dodger brands. It also owns interests in the Material Girl, Peanuts, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham, Hydraulic, and Pony Brands. In addition, the company licenses its brands across a range of product categories, including fashion apparel, footwear, accessories, sportswear, home furnishings and dÃ©cor, and beauty and fragrances, as well as consumer products, and entertainment and media services. It licenses its brands through direct-to-retail and traditional wholesale licenses; and various distribution channels, such as mass tier and department stores, as well as through various media outlets comprising television, movies, digital, and mobile content. The company was formerly known as CandieÂ’s, Inc. and changed its name to Iconix Brand Group, Inc. in July 2005. Iconix Brand Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in New York, New York.