Reviewing Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)’s and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s results

Since Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 56.57 N/A -3.40 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 97 2.37 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 62.12% upside potential and an average target price of $60. Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation’s consensus target price is $127.67, while its potential upside is 54.10%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, 0.2% are United Therapeutics Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.29% stronger performance while United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats United Therapeutics Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.