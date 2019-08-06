Reviewing Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)’s and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)’s results

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 35.13 N/A -3.40 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8%

Liquidity

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 117.39% upside potential and a consensus price target of $50. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4.5 average price target and a 2,345.65% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. appears more favorable than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 11.8% respectively. 0.2% are Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.04% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.29% stronger performance while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has -86.18% weaker performance.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.