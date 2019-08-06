Reviewing Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)’s and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 35.03 N/A -3.40 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 14 142.03 N/A -3.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has 8.1 and 8.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 118.05% upside potential and a consensus price target of $50. Meanwhile, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $39, while its potential upside is 216.82%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Revance Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 85.34% respectively. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.