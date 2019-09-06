Reviewing Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)’s and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s results

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 72.73 N/A -3.40 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 27 13.21 N/A -1.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Quanterix Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, Quanterix Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Quanterix Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Quanterix Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $60, with potential upside of 61.77%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 72.3% of Quanterix Corporation shares. About 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Quanterix Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Quanterix Corporation.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.