Reviewing Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)’s and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 35.03 N/A -3.40 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 10.45 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $50, while its potential upside is 118.05%. Competitively Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $14, with potential upside of 44.48%. Based on the data shown earlier, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 99.4%. About 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.