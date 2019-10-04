Reviewing Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)’s and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 36 -0.35 20.16M -3.40 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 6 -0.39 79.03M -0.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55,860,349.13% -43.4% -38.7% Mesoblast Limited 1,346,337,308.35% -17.1% -13.1%

Liquidity

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 and a Quick Ratio of 9.6. Competitively, Mesoblast Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mesoblast Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $55.67, and a 56.20% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.6% of Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Mesoblast Limited

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats on 7 of the 11 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.