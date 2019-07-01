Reviewing Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)’s and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s results

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -91.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. which has a 6.9 Current Ratio and a 6.9 Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 108.25% for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $50.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 13.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares. About 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. -9.3% -25.48% -18.18% -41.21% -85.73% -22.52%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.