Reviewing Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)’s and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s results

This is a contrast between Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 55.55 N/A -3.40 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.79 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Its competitor Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 65.11% upside potential and an average target price of $60. Competitively Heat Biologics Inc. has an average target price of $8, with potential upside of 1,354.55%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Heat Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.