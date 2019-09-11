Reviewing Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)’s and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 67.64 N/A -3.40 0.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 2.68 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -69.3% -48.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 7.2 and 7.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 70.16% at a $60 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.9% and 40.1% respectively. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.15% -14.35% -23.52% -57.85% -61.04% -55.6%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug compositions and drug delivery systems for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. The company is developing EGP-437 for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions of the eye, including the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain in post-surgical cataract patients; and uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea. It is also developing the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel, a topically-applied eye drop formulation that has completed its first-in-man clinical trial for the management of corneal epithelial defects, as well as to accelerate re-epithelization of the ocular surface following surgery, injection, and other traumatic and non-traumatic conditions. In addition, the company is developing Eyegate II drug delivery system. It has license agreements with the University of Miami and its School of Medicine; subsidiaries of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; BioTime, Inc.; and the University of Utah Research Foundation. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.