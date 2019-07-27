Reviewing Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)’s and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)’s results

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 Equillium Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Equillium Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Equillium Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, Equillium Inc. has 33.1 and 33.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Equillium Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 132.77% for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $50.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Equillium Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.2% and 28.2%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 14.76% of Equillium Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82% Equillium Inc. -0.49% -0.17% -15.5% -63.33% 0% -25.86%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.82% stronger performance while Equillium Inc. has -25.86% weaker performance.

Summary

Equillium Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.