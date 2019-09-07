Reviewing Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)’s and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 70.71 N/A -3.40 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Demonstrates Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 and a Quick Ratio of 9.6. Competitively, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Recommendations and Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 61.77% at a $60 average price target. Competitively DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $2, with potential upside of 217.46%. The data provided earlier shows that DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 17.5%. 0.2% are Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.29% stronger performance while DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -47.94% weaker performance.

On 5 of the 8 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.