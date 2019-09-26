Reviewing Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)’s and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)’s results

We are comparing Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 69.91 N/A -3.40 0.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 5 2.08 N/A -4.80 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 73.86% upside potential and a consensus price target of $60.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.13% of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.