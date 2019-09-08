Reviewing Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)’s and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s results

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 70.71 N/A -3.40 0.00 Athersys Inc. 2 22.08 N/A -0.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Athersys Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Athersys Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7%

Liquidity

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 and a Quick Ratio of 9.6. Competitively, Athersys Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Athersys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 61.77% for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $60. Meanwhile, Athersys Inc.’s average price target is $8.33, while its potential upside is 503.62%. Based on the results shown earlier, Athersys Inc. is looking more favorable than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 19.9% of Athersys Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.3% of Athersys Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Athersys Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Athersys Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.