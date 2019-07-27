Reviewing Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)’s and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s results

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 5 25.11 N/A -1.61 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7%

Liquidity

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, Aptinyx Inc. which has a 26 Current Ratio and a 26 Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 132.77% at a $50 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Aptinyx Inc.’s consensus target price is $12, while its potential upside is 221.72%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Aptinyx Inc. is looking more favorable than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 72.8% of Aptinyx Inc. shares. 0.2% are Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% are Aptinyx Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82% Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Aptinyx Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aptinyx Inc. beats Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.