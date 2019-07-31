Reviewing Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)’s and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s results

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 19 25.17 N/A -0.38 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Liquidity

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. On the competitive side is, Amarin Corporation plc which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $50, and a 123.11% upside potential. On the other hand, Amarin Corporation plc’s potential upside is 93.87% and its consensus price target is $35.75. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Amarin Corporation plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors at 57.2% and 48.7% respectively. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 0.8% are Amarin Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82% Amarin Corporation plc -3.04% -7.79% -1.05% -19.62% 427.1% 24.32%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Amarin Corporation plc.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Amarin Corporation plc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.