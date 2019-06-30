Reviewing Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)’s and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Demonstrates Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Liquidity

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 121.73% upside potential and a consensus target price of $50. On the other hand, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 72.91% and its average target price is $36. The information presented earlier suggests that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.2% and 84.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 4.56% -3.24% -12.31% -31.07% -30.72% -12.71%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.82% stronger performance while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has -12.71% weaker performance.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.