Reviewing Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)’s and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s results

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 72.73 N/A -3.40 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 3.71 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agenus Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 9.6 and 9.6. Competitively, Agenus Inc. has 1.7 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Agenus Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 61.77% for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $60. Agenus Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average target price and a 61.29% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Agenus Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.6% of Agenus Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Agenus Inc. has 24.18% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Agenus Inc.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Agenus Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.