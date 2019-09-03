Reviewing Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)’s and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s results

We are comparing Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 76.50 N/A -3.40 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 13.38 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Liquidity

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 and a Quick Ratio of 9.6. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The upside potential is 64.70% for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $60. ADMA Biologics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.9 consensus price target and a 153.49% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that ADMA Biologics Inc. looks more robust than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 50.4%. Insiders owned 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ADMA Biologics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.