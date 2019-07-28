Reviewing Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH)’s and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s results

We are contrasting Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.80 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.6 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 132.77% and an $50 consensus target price. Competitively Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $33, with potential upside of 386.73%. The results provided earlier shows that Acorda Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.2% and 0% respectively. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, 1.5% are Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. -4% -5.37% -26.85% -43.46% -54.52% -27.6%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.82% stronger performance while Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has -27.6% weaker performance.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. beats Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.