Reviewing DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units (DDMXU)’s and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)’s results

DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:DDMXU) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units and RMG Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units and RMG Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units 0.00% 0% 0% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units and RMG Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.35% and 3%. DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units’s share owned by insiders are 6.32%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units -0.1% 1.5% 1.6% 0% 0% 1.5% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.1%

For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units has 1.5% stronger performance while RMG Acquisition Corp. has -0.1% weaker performance.

Summary

DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units beats on 2 of the 2 factors RMG Acquisition Corp.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with target businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.