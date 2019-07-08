Reviewing DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units (DDMXU)’s and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)’s results

DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:DDMXU) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units and Collier Creek Holdings’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units 0.00% 0% 0% Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units and Collier Creek Holdings has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.35% and 0%. DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units’s share owned by insiders are 6.32%. Competitively, Collier Creek Holdings has 55.43% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units -0.1% 1.5% 1.6% 0% 0% 1.5% Collier Creek Holdings 0% -1% 2.58% 0% 0% 3.11%

For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units was less bullish than Collier Creek Holdings.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with target businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.