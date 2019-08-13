Reviewing DD3 Acquisition Corp. (DDMX)’s and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU)’s results

DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|264.36
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.71% and 6.7%. DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 22.57%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.45%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.29%
|0.39%
|-2.74%
|2.18%
|0%
|0.1%
For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
Summary
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors DD3 Acquisition Corp.
