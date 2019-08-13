Reviewing DD3 Acquisition Corp. (DDMX)’s and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU)’s results

DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DD3 Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 264.36

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.71% and 6.7%. DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 22.57%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 2.45% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.29% 0.39% -2.74% 2.18% 0% 0.1%

For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors DD3 Acquisition Corp.