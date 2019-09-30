Reviewing DD3 Acquisition Corp. (DDMX)’s and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH)’s results

DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DD3 Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 33.70M 0.12 85.73

Table 1 highlights DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Holdings III Inc. 334,657,398.21% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.71% and 34.79% respectively. Insiders owned 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 2.45% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% -0.2% 1.31% 0% 0% 3.19%

For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Gores Holdings III Inc. beats DD3 Acquisition Corp.