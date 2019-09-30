Reviewing DD3 Acquisition Corp. (DDMX)’s and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH)’s results

DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|10
|0.00
|33.70M
|0.12
|85.73
Table 1 highlights DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|334,657,398.21%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.71% and 34.79% respectively. Insiders owned 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.45%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0%
|-0.2%
|1.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.19%
For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Gores Holdings III Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Gores Holdings III Inc. beats DD3 Acquisition Corp.
