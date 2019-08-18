Reviewing DD3 Acquisition Corp. (DDMX)’s and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU)’s results

This is a contrast between DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|108.33
Table 1 demonstrates DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 9.71% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 50% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.45%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.48%
|0.97%
|2.87%
|0%
|0%
|4%
For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats DD3 Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.