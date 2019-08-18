Reviewing DD3 Acquisition Corp. (DDMX)’s and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU)’s results

This is a contrast between DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDAU) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DD3 Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 108.33

Table 1 demonstrates DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.71% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 50% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 2.45% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.48% 0.97% 2.87% 0% 0% 4%

For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III beats DD3 Acquisition Corp.