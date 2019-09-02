Reviewing DD3 Acquisition Corp. (DDMX)’s and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)’s results

DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DD3 Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.46 N/A -0.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of DD3 Acquisition Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of DD3 Acquisition Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered DD3 Acquisition Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. is $5, which is potential 208.64% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.71% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. shares and 82.5% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares. Insiders owned 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. shares. Competitively, AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 2.45% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69%

For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp. has 2.45% stronger performance while AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has -60.69% weaker performance.

Summary

DD3 Acquisition Corp. beats AgroFresh Solutions Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.