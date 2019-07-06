Reviewing DCP Midstream LP (DCP)’s and Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI)’s results

As Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) and Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DCP Midstream LP 31 0.43 N/A 0.66 48.82 Kinder Morgan Inc. 19 3.36 N/A 0.69 29.06

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Kinder Morgan Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DCP Midstream LP. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. DCP Midstream LP is presently more expensive than Kinder Morgan Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DCP Midstream LP 0.00% 1.5% 0.7% Kinder Morgan Inc. 0.00% 4.6% 2%

Risk & Volatility

DCP Midstream LP has a beta of 2.38 and its 138.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Kinder Morgan Inc. has a 0.91 beta and it is 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of DCP Midstream LP is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, Kinder Morgan Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for DCP Midstream LP and Kinder Morgan Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DCP Midstream LP 0 1 0 2.00 Kinder Morgan Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

DCP Midstream LP’s average price target is $36, while its potential upside is 17.53%. On the other hand, Kinder Morgan Inc.’s potential downside is -5.26% and its average price target is $20. Based on the results given earlier, DCP Midstream LP is looking more favorable than Kinder Morgan Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.9% of DCP Midstream LP shares and 65.5% of Kinder Morgan Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 36.87% of DCP Midstream LP’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.6% of Kinder Morgan Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DCP Midstream LP 3.78% 0.03% 1.47% -16.46% -18.71% 22.2% Kinder Morgan Inc. 2.39% 1.77% 7.47% 14.89% 21.03% 30.95%

For the past year DCP Midstream LP was less bullish than Kinder Morgan Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Kinder Morgan Inc. beats DCP Midstream LP.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating NGLs; and recovering and selling condensate. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs; fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics. As of August 7, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 60 plants and 63,000 miles of natural gas and natural gas liquids pipelines with operations in 17 states. It serves retail and wholesale propane customers, refining and petrochemical companies, and NGL marketers operating in the liquid hydrocarbons industry. DCP Midstream GP, LP serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as DCP Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to DCP Midstream, LP in January 2017. DCP Midstream, LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities. The CO2 segment produces, transports, and markets CO2 for recovering crude oil from mature oil fields; and owns interests in/or operates oil fields and gas processing plants, as well as operates a crude oil pipeline system in West Texas. The Terminals segment owns and operates liquids and bulk terminals that transload and store refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, and ethanol, as well as bulk products, including coal, petroleum coke, fertilizer, and steel and ore products; and owns tankers. The Products Pipelines segment owns and operates refined petroleum products, NGL, and crude oil and condensate pipelines; and associated product terminals and petroleum pipeline transmix facilities. The Kinder Morgan Canada segment owns and operates Trans Mountain pipeline system that transports crude oil and refined petroleum products from Edmonton, Alberta, and Canada to marketing terminals and refineries in British Columbia, Canada, and Washington; and jet fuel aviation turbine fuel pipeline that serves the Vancouver (Canada) International Airport. Kinder Morgan, Inc. owns interests in or operates approximately 84,000 miles of pipelines and 155 terminals. The company was formerly known as Kinder Morgan Holdco LLC and changed its name to Kinder Morgan, Inc. in February 2011. Kinder Morgan, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.