Reviewing DCP Midstream LP (DCP)’s and Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)’s results

Since DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) and Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) are part of the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DCP Midstream LP 30 0.38 N/A 0.66 44.56 Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 43 3.01 N/A 2.60 17.38

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. has higher revenue and earnings than DCP Midstream LP. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. DCP Midstream LP’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DCP Midstream LP 0.00% 1.5% 0.7% Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 157.1% 7.1%

Volatility and Risk

DCP Midstream LP has a beta of 2.09 and its 109.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. has a 0.91 beta which is 9.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of DCP Midstream LP is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.5. Meanwhile, Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than DCP Midstream LP.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for DCP Midstream LP and Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DCP Midstream LP 0 1 1 2.50 Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

DCP Midstream LP’s upside potential currently stands at 38.21% and an $34 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both DCP Midstream LP and Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 60.4% and 64.6% respectively. Insiders held 36.87% of DCP Midstream LP shares. Competitively, Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. has 29.98% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DCP Midstream LP -1.4% -1.1% -6.34% -12.89% -33.14% 11.51% Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. 0.58% 5.45% 1.17% 11.22% 20.84% 24.96%

For the past year DCP Midstream LP has weaker performance than Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. beats on 9 of the 11 factors DCP Midstream LP.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating NGLs; and recovering and selling condensate. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs; fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics. As of August 7, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 60 plants and 63,000 miles of natural gas and natural gas liquids pipelines with operations in 17 states. It serves retail and wholesale propane customers, refining and petrochemical companies, and NGL marketers operating in the liquid hydrocarbons industry. DCP Midstream GP, LP serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as DCP Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to DCP Midstream, LP in January 2017. DCP Midstream, LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.