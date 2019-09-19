Reviewing DCP Midstream LP (DCP)’s and Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL)’s results

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) and Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DCP Midstream LP 30 0.43 N/A 0.66 44.56 Buckeye Partners L.P. 39 1.66 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for DCP Midstream LP and Buckeye Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DCP Midstream LP 0.00% 1.5% 0.7% Buckeye Partners L.P. 0.00% -2.2% -1%

Risk and Volatility

DCP Midstream LP has a beta of 2.09 and its 109.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Buckeye Partners L.P. has beta of 0.69 which is 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DCP Midstream LP. Its rival Buckeye Partners L.P.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.6 respectively. Buckeye Partners L.P. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than DCP Midstream LP.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for DCP Midstream LP and Buckeye Partners L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DCP Midstream LP 0 2 1 2.33 Buckeye Partners L.P. 0 2 0 2.00

The upside potential is 19.09% for DCP Midstream LP with average target price of $33. Buckeye Partners L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $41.5 average target price and a 0.95% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that DCP Midstream LP appears more favorable than Buckeye Partners L.P., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DCP Midstream LP and Buckeye Partners L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.4% and 74.2%. Insiders owned roughly 36.87% of DCP Midstream LP’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Buckeye Partners L.P. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DCP Midstream LP -1.4% -1.1% -6.34% -12.89% -33.14% 11.51% Buckeye Partners L.P. 0.31% 1.58% 24.57% 36.91% 21.27% 43.95%

For the past year DCP Midstream LP has weaker performance than Buckeye Partners L.P.

Summary

DCP Midstream LP beats Buckeye Partners L.P. on 6 of the 10 factors.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating NGLs; and recovering and selling condensate. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs; fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics. As of August 7, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 60 plants and 63,000 miles of natural gas and natural gas liquids pipelines with operations in 17 states. It serves retail and wholesale propane customers, refining and petrochemical companies, and NGL marketers operating in the liquid hydrocarbons industry. DCP Midstream GP, LP serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as DCP Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to DCP Midstream, LP in January 2017. DCP Midstream, LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, diesel fuel, heating oil, and kerosene; refined petroleum products, such as propane and butane, refinery feedstock, and blending components; and crude oil. This segment also provides crude oil services, including train loading/unloading, storage, and throughput; and turn-key operations and maintenance, asset development, and construction services for third-party pipeline and energy assets, as well as operates and/or maintains third-party pipelines. It owns and operates approximately 6,000 miles of pipeline located primarily in the northeastern and upper midwestern portions of the United States, and services 110 delivery locations; 115 active terminals that provide bulk storage and throughput services with aggregate storage capacity of 55 million barrels; and 2 underground propane storage caverns. The Global Marine Terminals segment provides marine accessible bulk storage and blending, rail and truck rack loading/unloading, and petroleum processing services through 7 liquid petroleum product terminals located in The Bahamas, Puerto Rico, and St. Lucia in the Caribbean; and the New York Harbor and Corpus Christi, Texas in the United States. The Merchant Services segment is involved in the wholesale distribution of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, natural gas liquids, ethanol, and biodiesel, as well as petroleum distillates, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, kerosene, and fuel oil. Buckeye GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Buckeye Partners, L.P. was founded in 1886 and is based in Houston, Texas.