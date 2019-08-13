Reviewing DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)’s and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s results

Both DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 31 38.36 N/A -5.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see DBV Technologies S.A. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for DBV Technologies S.A. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

DBV Technologies S.A.’s upside potential is 86.08% at a $17.25 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares and 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. had bullish trend while Wave Life Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

DBV Technologies S.A. beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.