Reviewing DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)’s and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s results

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

In table 1 we can see DBV Technologies S.A. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for DBV Technologies S.A. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 47.99% for DBV Technologies S.A. with average target price of $14.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both DBV Technologies S.A. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.27% and 47.6% respectively. Comparatively, 13.9% are Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. -0.66% -17.1% 0% 0% 0% -23.83%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. has 47.51% stronger performance while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has -23.83% weaker performance.

Summary

DBV Technologies S.A. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.