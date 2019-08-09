Reviewing DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)’s and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s results

We are contrasting DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 131 28.53 N/A -5.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights DBV Technologies S.A. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of DBV Technologies S.A. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for DBV Technologies S.A. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 15 3.00

The average price target of DBV Technologies S.A. is $17.25, with potential upside of 72.33%. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $203.56 average price target and a 53.08% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that DBV Technologies S.A. appears more favorable than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DBV Technologies S.A. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.27% and 95.9%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors DBV Technologies S.A. beats Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.