Reviewing DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)’s and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)’s results

Both DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 10 2.91 N/A -3.27 0.00

Demonstrates DBV Technologies S.A. and Recro Pharma Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Analyst Recommendations

DBV Technologies S.A. and Recro Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

$14 is DBV Technologies S.A.’s average price target while its potential upside is 36.59%. On the other hand, Recro Pharma Inc.’s potential downside is -29.11% and its average price target is $8.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that DBV Technologies S.A. seems more appealing than Recro Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DBV Technologies S.A. and Recro Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.27% and 71.4% respectively. Competitively, Recro Pharma Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. was more bullish than Recro Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors DBV Technologies S.A. beats Recro Pharma Inc.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.