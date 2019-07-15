Reviewing DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)’s and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)’s results

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 8 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 23 559.59 N/A -2.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see DBV Technologies S.A. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for DBV Technologies S.A. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

DBV Technologies S.A.’s upside potential is 65.55% at a $17.25 consensus target price. Competitively Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $48.5, with potential upside of 46.66%. The results provided earlier shows that DBV Technologies S.A. appears more favorable than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares and 93.8% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -0.85% 2.99% 32.06% -51.51% -61.39% 45.02% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.79% 6.4% 20.62% 101.34% 283.15% 32.42%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. was more bullish than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats DBV Technologies S.A.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.