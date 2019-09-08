Reviewing DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)’s and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of DBV Technologies S.A. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for DBV Technologies S.A. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 2 3.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

DBV Technologies S.A. has a 90.80% upside potential and an average price target of $19.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both DBV Technologies S.A. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.27% and 51.2% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A.’s stock price has smaller growth than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

DBV Technologies S.A. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.