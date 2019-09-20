Reviewing DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)’s and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s results

This is a contrast between DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given DBV Technologies S.A. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

$14 is DBV Technologies S.A.’s average target price while its potential upside is 45.38%. Meanwhile, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $5, while its potential upside is 264.96%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than DBV Technologies S.A.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% are Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. had bullish trend while Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors DBV Technologies S.A. beats Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.