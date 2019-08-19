Reviewing DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand DBV Technologies S.A. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Table 1 has DBV Technologies S.A. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

The following data compares DBV Technologies S.A. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for DBV Technologies S.A. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.14 1.83 2.64 2.84

With consensus target price of $17.25, DBV Technologies S.A. has a potential upside of 92.09%. The potential upside of the peers is 135.93%. Given DBV Technologies S.A.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe DBV Technologies S.A. is more favorable than its peers.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of DBV Technologies S.A. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

DBV Technologies S.A. does not pay a dividend.

DBV Technologies S.A.’s rivals beat DBV Technologies S.A. on 4 of the 4 factors.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.