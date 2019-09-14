Reviewing DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)’s and Its Peers results

As Biotechnology company, DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DBV Technologies S.A. has 46.27% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand DBV Technologies S.A. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has DBV Technologies S.A. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing DBV Technologies S.A. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for DBV Technologies S.A. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.95 2.82

$14 is the average target price of DBV Technologies S.A., with a potential upside of 36.59%. The potential upside of the competitors is 150.65%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the data shown earlier is that DBV Technologies S.A.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of DBV Technologies S.A. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

DBV Technologies S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

DBV Technologies S.A.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors DBV Technologies S.A.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.