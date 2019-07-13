Reviewing DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)’s and GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI)’s results

We are contrasting DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and GTx Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 8 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 GTx Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.67 0.00

Table 1 highlights DBV Technologies S.A. and GTx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% GTx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered DBV Technologies S.A. and GTx Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75 GTx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$17.25 is DBV Technologies S.A.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 65.55%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares and 28.2% of GTx Inc. shares. Competitively, GTx Inc. has 17.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -0.85% 2.99% 32.06% -51.51% -61.39% 45.02% GTx Inc. -10.34% -12.61% 6.34% -32.9% -94.03% 33.33%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A.’s stock price has bigger growth than GTx Inc.

Summary

DBV Technologies S.A. beats GTx Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of breast and prostate cancer, and other medical conditions. It focuses on the development of selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) for the treatment of breast cancer, stress urinary incontinence (SUI), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD); and selective androgen receptor degraders (SARDs) to treat progressive castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). The companyÂ’s lead SARM candidate is the enobosarm GTx-024, a Phase II open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial for patients with advanced androgen receptor (AR) positive triple-negative breast cancer; and estrogen receptor positive and AR positive advanced breast cancer, as well as postmenopausal women with SUI. GTx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.