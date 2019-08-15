Reviewing DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)’s and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s results

This is a contrast between DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of DBV Technologies S.A. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows DBV Technologies S.A. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

DBV Technologies S.A. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

DBV Technologies S.A. has a 96.69% upside potential and an average target price of $17.25. Competitively the consensus target price of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is $24, which is potential 159.18% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than DBV Technologies S.A., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. has stronger performance than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats DBV Technologies S.A.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.