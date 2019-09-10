Reviewing DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)’s and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s results

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 30 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for DBV Technologies S.A. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us DBV Technologies S.A. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for DBV Technologies S.A. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 47.52% for DBV Technologies S.A. with average target price of $14. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 average target price and a -21.88% potential downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, DBV Technologies S.A. is looking more favorable than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. has weaker performance than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors DBV Technologies S.A.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.