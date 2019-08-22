Reviewing DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)’s and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s results

This is a contrast between DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see DBV Technologies S.A. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows DBV Technologies S.A. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for DBV Technologies S.A. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

DBV Technologies S.A.’s average price target is $17.25, while its potential upside is 82.73%. On the other hand, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 230.02% and its average price target is $19.57. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than DBV Technologies S.A.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares and 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.74% are CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. has 47.51% stronger performance while CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats DBV Technologies S.A. on 5 of the 8 factors.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.