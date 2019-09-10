Reviewing DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)’s and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 10.94 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for DBV Technologies S.A. and Cerus Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of DBV Technologies S.A. and Cerus Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for DBV Technologies S.A. and Cerus Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 47.52% for DBV Technologies S.A. with consensus target price of $14. Competitively Cerus Corporation has a consensus target price of $7.5, with potential upside of 51.21%. Based on the data given earlier, Cerus Corporation is looking more favorable than DBV Technologies S.A., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.1% of Cerus Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.1% of Cerus Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% Cerus Corporation 0.17% 8.74% -4.57% 2.27% -18.52% 15.38%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. was more bullish than Cerus Corporation.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.