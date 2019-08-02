Reviewing DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT)’s and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s results

Both DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.54 N/A 0.10 39.39

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us DBV Technologies S.A. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Analyst Recommendations

DBV Technologies S.A. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 85.68% for DBV Technologies S.A. with consensus target price of $17.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares and 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. was less bullish than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats DBV Technologies S.A. on 7 of the 9 factors.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.