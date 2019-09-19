Reviewing Daxor Corporation (DXR)’s and AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Daxor Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) and AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daxor Corporation 10 86.53 N/A -0.17 0.00 AtriCure Inc. 29 4.72 N/A -0.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see Daxor Corporation and AtriCure Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Daxor Corporation and AtriCure Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daxor Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -4.7% AtriCure Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -5.4%

Risk & Volatility

Daxor Corporation has a beta of -0.52 and its 152.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. AtriCure Inc. on the other hand, has 0.25 beta which makes it 75.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Daxor Corporation and AtriCure Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Daxor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 AtriCure Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, AtriCure Inc.’s average price target is $36, while its potential upside is 39.59%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4% of Daxor Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 92.4% of AtriCure Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Daxor Corporation’s share held by insiders are 4.2%. Comparatively, AtriCure Inc. has 4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Daxor Corporation 14.54% 18.7% -3.38% -43.41% 60.63% 11.46% AtriCure Inc. -1.35% 4.91% 8.42% 8.42% 16.15% 4.84%

For the past year Daxor Corporation has stronger performance than AtriCure Inc.

Summary

Daxor Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors AtriCure Inc.

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia. It also provides semen banking, blood storage, andrology, and general lab testing services. The company was formerly known as Idant Corporation and changed its name to Daxor Corporation in May 1973. Daxor Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

AtriCure, Inc. provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures, such as coronary artery bypass grafting and/or valve replacement or repair; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery. It also provides SUBTLE cannula, an access device and conduit for the ablation device and endoscope to enable a closed chest endoscopic approach; multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable physicians to create an expanded cardiac ablation lesion set. In addition, the company offers cryoICE cryoablation system used to ablate cardiac tissue for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias and to provide temporary pain relief to thoracic surgery patients via ablation of peripheral nerves; AtriClip system used to occlude the left atrial appendage by mechanically clamping the appendage; Lumitip dissector to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; and Estech cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. AtriCure sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.