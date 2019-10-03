Reviewing Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN)’s and Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH)’s results

Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) and Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dawson Geophysical Company 2 -0.06 19.80M -1.00 0.00 Seacor Holdings Inc. 47 0.40 16.40M 1.79 26.63

In table 1 we can see Dawson Geophysical Company and Seacor Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dawson Geophysical Company and Seacor Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dawson Geophysical Company 941,960,038.06% -18.4% -14.5% Seacor Holdings Inc. 34,657,650.04% 4.8% 2.2%

Volatility & Risk

Dawson Geophysical Company’s 1.21 beta indicates that its volatility is 21.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Seacor Holdings Inc. has a 0.86 beta which is 14.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dawson Geophysical Company are 3 and 3 respectively. Its competitor Seacor Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Dawson Geophysical Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Seacor Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.5% of Dawson Geophysical Company shares and 94.1% of Seacor Holdings Inc. shares. 6.8% are Dawson Geophysical Company’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Seacor Holdings Inc. has 3.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dawson Geophysical Company -5.56% -2.86% -10.86% -38.18% -69.25% -29.59% Seacor Holdings Inc. -3.19% -0.23% 8.08% 14.11% -10.92% 28.76%

For the past year Dawson Geophysical Company has -29.59% weaker performance while Seacor Holdings Inc. has 28.76% stronger performance.

Summary

Seacor Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Dawson Geophysical Company.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the continental United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. It operates seismic crews that supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas. The company also serves the potash mining industry. As of December 31, 2016, it operated seven seismic crews, consisting of three crews in the United States and four crews in Canada. Dawson Geophysical Company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas with three additional offices in Denison, Houston, and Plano, Texas, as well as two additional offices in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Denver, Colorado.