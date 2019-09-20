Reviewing Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN)’s and SAExploration Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX)’s results

Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) and SAExploration Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dawson Geophysical Company 2 0.37 N/A -1.00 0.00 SAExploration Holdings Inc. 3 0.06 N/A -80.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Dawson Geophysical Company and SAExploration Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Dawson Geophysical Company and SAExploration Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dawson Geophysical Company 0.00% -18.4% -14.5% SAExploration Holdings Inc. 0.00% -527.3% -56.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.21 beta indicates that Dawson Geophysical Company is 21.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. SAExploration Holdings Inc.’s 2.75 beta is the reason why it is 175.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3 and 3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dawson Geophysical Company. Its rival SAExploration Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Dawson Geophysical Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SAExploration Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dawson Geophysical Company and SAExploration Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.5% and 32.6%. Dawson Geophysical Company’s share held by insiders are 6.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.5% of SAExploration Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dawson Geophysical Company -5.56% -2.86% -10.86% -38.18% -69.25% -29.59% SAExploration Holdings Inc. -4.41% -7.93% -2.69% -22.06% -87.78% 73.8%

For the past year Dawson Geophysical Company has -29.59% weaker performance while SAExploration Holdings Inc. has 73.8% stronger performance.

Summary

Dawson Geophysical Company beats on 5 of the 7 factors SAExploration Holdings Inc.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the continental United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. It operates seismic crews that supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas. The company also serves the potash mining industry. As of December 31, 2016, it operated seven seismic crews, consisting of three crews in the United States and four crews in Canada. Dawson Geophysical Company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas with three additional offices in Denison, Houston, and Plano, Texas, as well as two additional offices in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Denver, Colorado.

SAExploration Holdings, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services to the oil and natural gas industry in North and South America, the Southeast Asia, and West Africa. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp services, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field processing. The company acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. It operates crews that utilize approximately 27,500 owned land and marine seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.