Reviewing Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN)’s and North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)’s results

Since Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) and North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dawson Geophysical Company 2 0.36 N/A -1.00 0.00 North American Construction Group Ltd. 12 0.00 N/A 0.30 41.12

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dawson Geophysical Company 0.00% -18.4% -14.5% North American Construction Group Ltd. 0.00% 7.5% 2%

Volatility and Risk

Dawson Geophysical Company has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, North American Construction Group Ltd.’s beta is 0.5 which is 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dawson Geophysical Company is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival North American Construction Group Ltd. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Dawson Geophysical Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than North American Construction Group Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dawson Geophysical Company and North American Construction Group Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.5% and 71.6%. Insiders owned 6.8% of Dawson Geophysical Company shares. Competitively, North American Construction Group Ltd. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dawson Geophysical Company -5.56% -2.86% -10.86% -38.18% -69.25% -29.59% North American Construction Group Ltd. 22.91% 17.15% 0.16% 21.36% 90.84% 40.45%

For the past year Dawson Geophysical Company has -29.59% weaker performance while North American Construction Group Ltd. has 40.45% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors North American Construction Group Ltd. beats Dawson Geophysical Company.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the continental United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. It operates seismic crews that supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas. The company also serves the potash mining industry. As of December 31, 2016, it operated seven seismic crews, consisting of three crews in the United States and four crews in Canada. Dawson Geophysical Company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas with three additional offices in Denison, Houston, and Plano, Texas, as well as two additional offices in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Denver, Colorado.