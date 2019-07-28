Reviewing DAVIDsTEA Inc. (DTEA)’s and Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)’s results

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) and Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) compete with each other in the Food – Major Diversified sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DAVIDsTEA Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.95 0.00 Freshpet Inc. 43 7.69 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for DAVIDsTEA Inc. and Freshpet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of DAVIDsTEA Inc. and Freshpet Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DAVIDsTEA Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -25.2% Freshpet Inc. 0.00% -4.5% -3.7%

Risk & Volatility

DAVIDsTEA Inc. is 82.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.82. Freshpet Inc. has a 1.32 beta and it is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DAVIDsTEA Inc. are 3 and 1.9. Competitively, Freshpet Inc. has 1.1 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. DAVIDsTEA Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Freshpet Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for DAVIDsTEA Inc. and Freshpet Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DAVIDsTEA Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Freshpet Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Freshpet Inc.’s consensus price target is $38, while its potential downside is -13.44%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DAVIDsTEA Inc. and Freshpet Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.8% and 99.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 46.21% of DAVIDsTEA Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.8% are Freshpet Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DAVIDsTEA Inc. -7.19% -9.79% -14% -41.89% -62.61% 9.32% Freshpet Inc. 3.62% 12.3% 23.48% 28.94% 127.01% 45.06%

For the past year DAVIDsTEA Inc. has weaker performance than Freshpet Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Freshpet Inc. beats DAVIDsTEA Inc.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 150 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, accessories, and food and beverages in the white, green, oolong, black, puÂ’erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories. As of May 24, 2016, the company owned and operated 198 DAVIDsTEA stores throughout the United States and Canada, as well as through its Website, davidstea.com. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

Freshpet, Inc. manufactures and markets natural fresh, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It sells its products under the Freshpet brand, as well as under the Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural. Freshpet, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.