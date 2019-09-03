Reviewing Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY)’s and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)’s results

As Restaurants businesses, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. 47 1.11 N/A 3.02 13.47 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 45 0.73 N/A 2.18 19.79

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 29.1% 7.9% The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 0.00% 17.1% 6.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.86 shows that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. Its competitor The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 1 4 1 2.17

The upside potential is 52.20% for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. with consensus price target of $62.75. Competitively The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a consensus price target of $45.83, with potential upside of 18.42%. The information presented earlier suggests that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. looks more robust than The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. 1.63% 1.52% -29.13% -21.72% -14.83% -8.77% The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated -2.8% -0.05% -12.15% -4.63% -24.69% -0.99%

For the past year The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has weaker performance than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. beats The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated on 9 of the 12 factors.

Dave & BusterÂ’s Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families in North America. Its venues offer a menu of Â‘Fun American New GourmetÂ’ entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & BusterÂ’s name. As of January 29, 2017, it owned and operated 92 stores located in 33 states and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants primarily in the United States. The company also produces cheesecakes and other baked products for foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 208 casual dining restaurants, including 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark, and 1 currently under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark; and 15 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants in the Middle East, China, and Mexico under licensing agreements. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.